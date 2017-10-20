October 20, 2017
"KISS THE RING":
Trump personally interviewed U.S. attorney candidates (SEUNG MIN KIM and JOHN BRESNAHAN 10/19/2017, Politico)
The Southern District of New York is an especially notable position since it has jurisdiction over Trump Tower. Preet Bharara, the former U.S. attorney there, has said he had been told that Trump would keep him on despite the change in administrations. Yet he was among those abruptly fired by Trump in March.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 20, 2017 7:01 AM