KICK OFF YOUR HIGH HEEL SNEAKERS:

It wasn't until after Air Force One took off Tuesday that the government updated its official death toll from 16 to 34, allowing reality to once again settle on an island that maneuvered itself into the most flattering light possible for the president's visit. [...]





As he handed out some smaller flashlights, he declared: "Flashlights -- you don't need 'em anymore. You don't need 'em anymore." [...]





The church is also distributing water purification kits, and a member explained the process to the president.





"Wait," Trump said, "you put it in dirty water?"





"And then you can drink it after 10 to 12 hours," she explained.





"Would you do it? Would you drink it?" he asked.





"Sure," she said.





"Really?" Trump said, a disgusted look coming across his face.





"Really," she said.





"Is this your company or something?" Trump asked the woman, seeming suspicious of the aggressive pitch.





"No," she said, "I'm part of the church."