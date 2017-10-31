JUST STOP TALKING:

Incredibly, that wasn't the most controversial part of the interview. When asked about a church in Virginia that recently removed plaques honoring parishioners George Washington and Robert E. Lee, Kelly gave a predicable answer about not holding historical figures by the standards of today. Then he offered this assessment of the Confederate general, and the history of the Civil War:





... It shows you how much of a lack of appreciation of history and what history is. I would tell you that Robert E. Lee was an honorable man. He was a man that gave up his country to fight for his state, which 150 years ago was more important than country. It was always loyalty to state first, back in those days, and now it's different today. But the lack of an ability to compromise led to the Civil war. And men of women of good faith on both sides made their stand.





Was Kelly trying to make sure that Tuesday's headlines would focus on the White House chief of staff suggesting the North and South just needed to "compromise" on whether it's okay to enslave people, rather than the Russia probe?