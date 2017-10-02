JUST ANOTHER MAGA-ZINE STORY:





His brother, Eric Paddock, who lives in Orlando, said he and his family were "shocked, horrified" by the news, saying he was "not an avid gun guy." The brother told CBS News that he knew Mr. Paddock had handguns, but that as far as he knew, Mr. Paddock did not own "machine guns."





"Where the hell did he get automatic weapons? He has no military background or anything like that," the brother said. "When you find out about him, like I said, he's a guy who lived in a house in Mesquite and drove down and gambled in Las Vegas."