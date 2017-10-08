IT WOULD BE MORE USEFUL TO HAVE THE IMMIGRANTS REPORT NATIVES:

In April, the Trump Administration launched what it called the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) hotline, with a stated mission to "provide proactive, timely, adequate, and professional services to victims of crimes committed by removable aliens." But internal logs of calls to VOICE obtained by Splinter show that hundreds of Americans seized on the hotline to lodge secret accusations against acquaintances, neighbors, or even their own family members, often to advance petty personal grievances.





The logs--hundreds of which were available for download on the Immigrations and Customs Enforcement web site despite containing extremely sensitive personal information--call to mind the efforts of closed societies like East Germany or Cuba to cultivate vast networks of informants and an atmosphere of fear and suspicion.





The reports rarely involve the sort of dangerous criminality that Donald Trump campaigned against. Despite the VOICE office's statement that the service "is not a hotline to report crime," callers are using it to alert Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers to minor infractions, or merely to the presence of people they suspect of being undocumented immigrants.