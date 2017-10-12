IT SEEMS AWFULLY LIKELY...:

The gay owner of a coffee shop in Seattle kicked a group of Christians out of his coffee shop Sunday after declaring in obscene terms that he would like to sodomize Jesus Christ.





The owner heatedly tells the Christians to leave his shop immediately in a video posted to Facebook by Abolish Human Abortion, a Christian group seeking to end the practice of abortion.





"I'm gay, you have to leave," the owner tells the group. "This is offensive to me. I own the place. I have the right to be offended."