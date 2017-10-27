IT DOESN'T NEED TO MAKE SENSE, JUST NOISE:

The question that the Times failed to raise, let alone answer, is why anyone interested in the Russian uranium deal would have sought to influence the secretary of state--when her department had only one vote out of nine on the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States that had to approve the deal.





While Clinton Cash attributed a "central role" to Hillary, she hadn't participated at all in the Uranium One deliberations. According to the assistant secretary of state who represented her on the panel, "Mrs. Clinton never intervened with me on any CFIUS matter." Knowledgeable observers of CFIUS believe its decisions are dominated by the Pentagon and the Treasury Department, which chairs the committee, not State. And the nine agencies on CFIUS had unanimously approved the sale of the remainder of Uranium One to the Russians in 2013, several months after Hillary had left the government. That sale also required additional approvals from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and Canadian regulators.





In short, cultivating the Clintons would have guaranteed nothing for the Uranium One investors. They had given well over $2 million during a period of several years, but a foundation spokesman--and Giustra--insisted that Canadian and provincial tax laws forbade disclosure of their names without their specific consent.





As for Giustra, the Uranium One investors were his friends and former partners, and he was assuredly a very big Clinton donor. But he had divested all of his Uranium One stock almost three years before the Russian sale went through.