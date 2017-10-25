IT DOES THE ONLY BITS THAT ARE USEFUL:

Primer has developed an AI system that's in part intended to augment the job of an intelligence analyst at a spy agency. Intelligence isn't the only field they're working in--their partners include Walmart and a sovereign wealth fund in Singapore--but it's perhaps the most intriguing.





An intelligence analyst's mission "is to make sense of the world around you," says Sean Gourley, Primer's founder and CEO. That could mean "monitoring the data feed that you have coming through" and trying to pick out the significant events in a region you already know well. Or, it could entail rapidly learning about "a new organization, or new part of the world that you've been called into, to quickly become an expert."





Primer takes both the reading of that information, as well the writing of the report, and automates the processes using AI. In other words, the kind of work-intensive task that an office might relegate to a junior researcher--read all this, write up a summary, and put it on my desk!--Primer will do.