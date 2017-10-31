hISTORY eNDS EVERYWHERE:

Lavrentyev said Assad would be willing to participate in the proposed talks with other Syrians, which he said would include groups both for and against the government.





Assad "has confirmed his readiness for...the preparation of a new constitution and the holding of new parliamentary and presidential elections on this basis," Lavrentyev said, adding that Assad's acceptance of such a constitutional reform process is "a very important announcement."





Lavrentyev said the United Nations envoy for Syria, Steffan de Mistura, had also supported the idea of holding a Congress of National Dialogue "in principle."