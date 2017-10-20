October 20, 2017
HE PERFECTED THE ART OF "FOLLOWING BUSH":
Following Bush, former president Obama rebukes Trump (Fast Company, 10/19/17)
It seems like the former presidents of the United States are growing concerned about the country's current leader. After former Republican president George W. Bush called out the current president's policies yesterday (without mentioning Trump's name), former president Barack Obama has now done the same.
The UR's presidency was successful to precisely the extent he followed W's lead.
