October 4, 2017
HAVE SOME PRIDE, DUDE:
NBC: Tillerson called Trump a "moron," almost resigned (Shane Savitsky, 10/04/17, Axios)
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson almost resigned over the summer around the time of President Trump's controversial speech at the Boy Scouts' Jamboree, according to an NBC News report. Tillerson also reportedly called Trump a "f***ing moron" following a national security meeting at the Pentagon in July, as NBC News' Stephanie Ruhle told Hugh Hewitt.
He's neck and neck with Beauregard for staffer with least self-respect.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 4, 2017 9:52 AM