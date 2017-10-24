GREATEST WAR EVER:

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday said Saudi Arabia will "return" to a "moderate Islam that is open to all religions" - comments likely to rile staunch conservatives in the Gulf kingdom.





The crown prince also announced Saudi Arabia will "eradicate promoters of extremist thoughts", saying the country was not like this in the past.





"We are returning to what we were before - a country of moderate Islam that is open to all religions and to the world," the 32-year-old heir to the throne said.