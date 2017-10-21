October 21, 2017
GREATEST WAR EVER:
At Least 52 Egyptian Police Killed In Clash With Islamic Militants (Reuters, October 21, 2017)
Security sources said a convoy of police vehicles were following a lead to a suspected hideout of the Hasm extremist group when they were ambushed from higher ground by militants firing rocket-propelled grenades and detonating explosive devices.That led to a shoot-out. Hasm later claimed responsibility for the attack, saying in a statement that 28 members of the security forces were killed, with 32 injured.
