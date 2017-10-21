October 21, 2017

GREATEST WAR EVER:

At Least 52 Egyptian Police Killed In Clash With Islamic Militants (Reuters, October 21, 2017)

Security sources said a convoy of police vehicles were following a lead to a suspected hideout of the Hasm extremist group when they were ambushed from higher ground by militants firing rocket-propelled grenades and detonating explosive devices.

That led to a shoot-out. Hasm later claimed responsibility for the attack, saying in a statement that 28 members of the security forces were killed, with 32 injured.

Posted by at October 21, 2017 9:45 AM

  

« THUS, THE MORALITY OF A NUCLEAR FIRST STRIKE: | Main | NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS: »