October 16, 2017
GREATEST WAR EVER:
U.S. strike on Islamic State camps in Yemen kills dozens: Pentagon (Reuters, 10/16/17)
The camps in al-Bayda province were being used to train new fighters using AK-47s, machine guns and rocket-propelled grenade launchers, the Pentagon said in a statement. Islamic State has used ungoverned areas in Yemen to plot, direct, instigate, resource and recruit for attacks against America and its allies around the world, it said.
