GREATEST WAR EVER:





Sally Jones, one of the world's most wanted terrorists, has been killed in a US drone strike in Syria, it was revealed last night.





The former punk rocker from Kent, who converted to Islam and became a leading recruiter for Islamic State, died in June close to Syria's border with Iraq, US spy chiefs are understood to have told their British counterparts. It is likely that her son Jojo, 12, was also killed.





A Whitehall source told The Times: "The premise that Sally Jones and her son are dead is probably accurate."





Jones, 50, a mother of two, followed the same fate as her husband, Junaid Hussain, 21.





Hussain, a computer hacker from Birmingham who was another senior Isis member, was killed in a drone strike in the terrorist group's former stronghold of Raqqa, northern Syria, in August 2015. British intelligence assisted in helping to locate him.