October 11, 2017
GREATEST WAR EVER:
Islamic State claims triple suicide bombing on Damascus police HQ (AFP, October 11, 2017)
The Islamic State terror group claimed responsibility on Wednesday for a triple suicide attack on the main police headquarters in Syria's capital Damascus that killed at least two people. [...]The attack was the second time in a month that suicide attackers have targeted the capital, which has often been insulated from the worst of the violence in the war-torn country.
