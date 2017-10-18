GIVING IT TO HER WITH THE BARK ON:

[A] president who revels in providing color commentary on the news said nothing about what happened in Niger for 12 straight days -- until Monday in the Rose Garden of the White House, where he was asked by a reporter to explain his uncharacteristic silence.





In his answer, Trump said in his defense that he had written personal letters to the soldiers' family members, and he then tried to use the issue to gain a political advantage. Trump leveled false accusations at his predecessors, including former president Barack Obama, saying they never or rarely called family members of service members who were killed on their watch, when in fact they regularly did. [...]





In his call with Sgt. La David T. Johnson's widow, Myeshia Johnson, Trump told her, "He knew what was signing up for, but I guess it hurts anyway," according to the account of Rep. Frederica S. Wilson (D-Fla.), who was riding in a limousine with Johnson when the president called and heard the conversation on speakerphone.





Wilson recalled in an interview with The Washington Post that Johnson broke down in tears. "He made her cry," Wilson said. The congresswoman said she wanted to take the phone and "curse him out," but that the Army sergeant holding the phone would not let her speak to the president.