October 2, 2017
GETTING RIGHT WITH VLAD:
Did Manafort Use Trump to Curry Favor With a Putin Ally? : Emails turned over to investigators detail the former campaign chair's efforts to please an oligarch tied to the Kremlin. (JULIA IOFFE AND FRANKLIN FOER, 10/02/17, The Atlantic)
On the evening of April 11, 2016, two weeks after Donald Trump hired the political consultant Paul Manafort to lead his campaign's efforts to wrangle Republican delegates, Manafort emailed his old lieutenant Konstantin Kilimnik, who had worked for him for a decade in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev."I assume you have shown our friends my media coverage, right?" Manafort wrote."Absolutely," Kilimnik responded a few hours later from Kiev. "Every article.""How do we use to get whole," Manafort asks. "Has OVD operation seen?"According to a source close to Manafort, the initials "OVD" refer to Oleg Vladimirovich Deripaska, a Russian oligarch and one of Russia's richest men. The source also confirmed that one of the individuals repeatedly mentioned in the email exchange as an intermediary to Deripaska is an aide to the oligarch.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 2, 2017 3:52 PM
