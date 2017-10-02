GETTING RIGHT WITH VLAD:

On the evening of April 11, 2016, two weeks after Donald Trump hired the political consultant Paul Manafort to lead his campaign's efforts to wrangle Republican delegates, Manafort emailed his old lieutenant Konstantin Kilimnik, who had worked for him for a decade in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev.





"I assume you have shown our friends my media coverage, right?" Manafort wrote.





"Absolutely," Kilimnik responded a few hours later from Kiev. "Every article."





"How do we use to get whole," Manafort asks. "Has OVD operation seen?"





According to a source close to Manafort, the initials "OVD" refer to Oleg Vladimirovich Deripaska, a Russian oligarch and one of Russia's richest men. The source also confirmed that one of the individuals repeatedly mentioned in the email exchange as an intermediary to Deripaska is an aide to the oligarch.