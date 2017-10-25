FIRST, DO NO HARM:





New analysis from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office shows that the recently unveiled bipartisan health-care bill, written by Sens. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) and Patty Murray (D-Wash.), could cut the U.S. deficit by $3.8 billion over the next decade. The CBO estimates that health insurance premiums likely wouldn't change much, but neither would the bill drastically reduce the number of citizens covered under ObamaCare.