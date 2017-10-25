October 25, 2017
FIRST, DO NO HARM:
The CBO estimates the bipartisan Alexander-Murray health-care bill would cut the deficit by $3.8 billion (Kathryn Krawczyk, 10/25/17, The Week)
New analysis from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office shows that the recently unveiled bipartisan health-care bill, written by Sens. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) and Patty Murray (D-Wash.), could cut the U.S. deficit by $3.8 billion over the next decade. The CBO estimates that health insurance premiums likely wouldn't change much, but neither would the bill drastically reduce the number of citizens covered under ObamaCare.
