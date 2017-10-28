EVERYONE HIRED THEM; THEY DO GOOD WORK:

The conservative news website The Washington Free Beacon says during the 2016 campaign it first hired the firm that later produced a dossier of unsubstantiated information about Donald Trump's Russia ties.





The political research firm, Fusion GPS, commissioned former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele, who went on to produce what's been called the "Steele dossier."





The dossier "describes a concerted effort by Russian President Vladimir Putin to cultivate a relationship with Trump and his camp," NPR's Philip Ewing explained. "The document, which describes information provided by Russian government and other sources, details behavior by Trump that could leave him open to blackmail, as well as alleged secret meetings between Trump aides and Russian officials called to discuss the campaign against Clinton and potential new business relationships."