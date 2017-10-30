October 30, 2017
DUDE, EVERYTHING YOU SAID WAS A LIE:
John Kelly: I'll 'Never' Apologize for Rep. Frederica Wilson Comments (Daily Beast, 10/30/17)
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly said he stands behind his false statements about Rep. Frederica Wilson. In an interview with Laura Ingraham during the debut broadcast of the Fox News program The Ingraham Angle on Monday, Kelly said he did not feel the need to apologize to Wilson, whom he falsely accused earlier this month of bragging about securing funding for an FBI field office.
That's just embarrassing.
