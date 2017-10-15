DONALD'S TORCH SONG:





A high-stakes legal showdown is brewing for President Donald Trump, as a woman who said he groped her has subpoenaed all documents from his campaign pertaining to "any woman alleging that Donald J. Trump touched her inappropriately." [...]





Summer Zervos, who previously accused President-elect Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her, speaks at a press conference with attorney Gloria Allred at Allred's office in Los Angeles on Nov. 11, 2016.

They also asked for "all documents" concerning other women who have accused Trump of groping them, including Jessica Leeds, Mindy McGillivray, Rachel Crooks, Natasha Stoynoff, Temple Taggart, Kristin Anderson, Cathy Heller, Jill Harth, and Jessica Drake.