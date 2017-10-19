DONALD WHO?:





"We have to be so hard on this and we have to hold them accountable," Haley said during a panel discussion with former Secretaries of State Madeleine Albright and Condoleezza Rice held by the George W. Bush Institute in New York on Thursday.





"When a country can come interfere in another country's elections that is warfare. It really is, because you're making sure that the democracy shifts from what the people want," she said. "This is their new weapon of choice and we have to get in front of it."