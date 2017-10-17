October 17, 2017
DONALD WHO?:
Backing nuke deal, Norway solar firm inks major deal with Iran (AFP, 10/17/17)
Just days after US President Donald Trump called for further isolation of Iran, a Norwegian solar company signed a deal to invest 2.5 billion euros in the country over the next five years."Norway is fully committed to the JCPOA (nuclear deal) and this is proof that we have taken the opening very seriously, and we will see more investment very soon," Norwegian ambassador Lars Nordrum told AFP.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 17, 2017 7:24 AM