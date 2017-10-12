October 12, 2017
DONALD WHO?:
UK Reaffirms Commitment to Iran Nuclear Deal (Asharq Al-Awsat, 10/12/17)
A statement from May's office following the call with Trump on Tuesday evening said: "The (prime minister) reaffirmed the UK's strong commitment to the deal alongside our European partners, saying it was vitally important for regional security."May "stressed that it was important that the deal was carefully monitored and properly enforced."
Allowing the allies to trade with Iran without any competition from our businesses would be a strange sort of foreign aid.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 12, 2017 7:36 AM