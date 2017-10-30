October 30, 2017

DISHONESTY WAS PREFERABLE:

Kevin Spacey apologizes, comes out as gay after allegation of sexual advance on 14-year-old (KARMA ALLEN  Oct 30, 2017, ABC)

Actor Kevin Spacey said that he has "loved and had romantic encounters with men" and that he chooses "now to live as a gay man," after being accused of a sexual advance on a 14-year-old.

Dude, you're supposed to pretend that doesn't mean you prey on boys not that it's an excuse for doing so.

