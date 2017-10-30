October 30, 2017
DISHONESTY WAS PREFERABLE:
Kevin Spacey apologizes, comes out as gay after allegation of sexual advance on 14-year-old (KARMA ALLEN Oct 30, 2017, ABC)
Actor Kevin Spacey said that he has "loved and had romantic encounters with men" and that he chooses "now to live as a gay man," after being accused of a sexual advance on a 14-year-old.
Dude, you're supposed to pretend that doesn't mean you prey on boys not that it's an excuse for doing so.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 30, 2017 1:28 PM