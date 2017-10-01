CITIES WERE A MISTAKE (self-reference alert):

Anyone who has ever driven on the New Jersey Turnpike knows that, at a certain point in the road, the entire Manhattan skyline appears to rise from the surrounding marshland like a close-yet-so-far Land of Oz, both tempting and terrorizing with its mysterious jutting cutouts. To traverse this roadway, as Mr. Kushner surely did as a young man, was undoubtedly to exist in a constant state of aspiration and alienation. No matter one's personal glories, for those who call New Jersey home, and especially those who reside in Northern New Jersey, it's difficult to forget that one is still not from "the city," as the landmass across the river is known. Overcompensation tends to follow. Blind arrogance is an occasional byproduct.