BEHIND THE FRANTIC ANTICS:

National security expert Juliette Kayyem is predicting news from Robert Mueller's Russia investigation will be announced within the next month.





"I think it is safe to say that before Thanksgiving ... something's going to drop with Mueller," she said on Boston Public Radio today. "The pace is too much right now. Every 12 hours we're now dealing with a piece of this story at a pace we haven't seen." [...]





"This is so close to the Oval Office now, if not in the Oval Office, that all of this [dossier news] to me is just background noise to what Mueller is going to deliver," she said. "This is more than an obstruction charge. There is something big underlying the obstruction."