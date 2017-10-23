ATTACKING NON-WHITES IS THE FOCUS:

And Trump's Twitter fingers will be tested again Monday morning when that widow -- of Army Sgt. La David Johnson, who was one of the four killed in Niger -- speaks to ABC's Good Morning America. Johnson's funeral was Saturday. The interview and Trump's potential response threaten to extend the controversy -- which has been uncomfortable to see laid bare -- for another week.





Trump can't seem to let it go, even as the controversy descended into one about race -- again during this presidency -- by the end of last week.





Here was the way Midwin Charles, writing for Essence magazine, framed it Friday, for example:





"At a time when Black women bury their sons and daughters as a result of gun violence, police brutality and service to this country, the lack of respect from this president is unbearable. Worse, he sets a dangerous precedent on how Black women should be perceived and treated in America."





Trump has the opportunity to refocus this week, as Panetta suggests is necessary, on other subjects important to him and the country -- like the budget and a tax overhaul with a trip to Capitol Hill the president has set for Tuesday.