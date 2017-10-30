AT LAST, A JEW TO BLAME!:





In a Friday night phone call, President Trump's former chief strategist and enforcer Steve Bannon told Trump he was going "off the chain" to destroy Paul Singer, a New York hedge fund billionaire who is one of the most influential donors to the Republican Party. [...]





Bannon spoke to Trump shortly after the New York Times broke the news that a Singer-funded conservative website first paid for anti-Trump research by the firm, Fusion GPS, that later produced the infamous Russia dossier. The dossier alleges that the Trump campaign conspired with the Russian government to influence the 2016 presidential election. [...]





Bannon has long despised Singer. In Bannon's worldview, Singer belongs to a "globalist" cabal that favors open borders and includes other bogeymen and bogeywomen such as George Soros and Hillary Clinton.