October 21, 2017
AND THEY ALL HATE JIMMY:
All former US presidents to appear at hurricane relief concert; Trump sending his thanks (Caroline Kenny, 10/21/17, CNN)
All five living former US presidents will take part in a benefit concert Saturday in Texas to raise money for hurricane relief efforts.Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter will attend the event at Reed Arena at Texas A&M University.
Reminds of the story when Reagan sent Ford, Carter & Nixon to Sadat's funeral. Bob Dole said : there go See No Evil, Speak no Evil and Evil.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 21, 2017 12:59 PM