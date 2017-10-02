...AND THE WORD WAS GOD...:

In the next 25 years, AI will evolve to the point where it will know more on an intellectual level than any human. In the next 50 or 100 years, an AI might know more than the entire population of the planet put together. At that point, there are serious questions to ask about whether this AI -- which could design and program additional AI programs all on its own, read data from an almost infinite number of data sources, and control almost every connected device on the planet -- will somehow rise in status to become more like a god, something that can write its own bible and draw humans to worship it.