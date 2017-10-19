...AND CHEAPER...:

Tim Ellis and Jordan Noone are both in their mid-20s, and it shows. The two aerospace engineers are energetic, optimistic, and so ambitious they can't help sounding a little bonkers.





In a small factory a couple of miles from Los Angeles International Airport, Ellis and Noone have spent the past two years working to build a rocket using only 3D printers. Their startup, Relativity Space Inc., is betting that removing humans from the manufacturing equation will make rockets way cheaper and faster to produce. The going rate for a rocket launch is about $100 million; Relativity says that in four years its price will be $10 million. "This is the right direction," says Ellis, the chief executive officer, during the first-ever press tour of the company's headquarters. "The 3D printing and automation of rockets is inevitable."