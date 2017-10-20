October 20, 2017
ALWAYS BET ON THE DEEP STATE:
Putin says Trump foes blocking White House's pro-Russia agenda (VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV, 10/20/17, AP)
Russia rejoiced at Trump's victory in the 2016 US election, but its hopes for repairing ties with his administration have been shattered by congressional and FBI investigations into the Trump campaign's ties with Russia.Speaking at the Valdai forum in Sochi, Putin said Trump's political adversaries "haven't allowed him to fulfill any of his election platforms and plans."
Should have known better than to invest with Donald.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 20, 2017 6:59 AM