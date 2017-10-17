October 17, 2017
ALWAYS BET ON THE DEEP STATE:
White House fears Senate will sink tax cuts : With tax cuts on the line, 'We look at the Senate and go: "What the hell is going on?"' said White House budget director Mick Mulvaney. (BURGESS EVERETT and JOSH DAWSEY, 10/16/2017, Politico)
[B]ehind the scenes, Trump, his administration and even some senators are increasingly worried that taxes will go the way of Obamacare repeal in the Senate: Months of bickering ending in extreme embarrassment.The debate hasn't even started on the GOP's plan, yet some senators are pushing their own tax proposals, while others are increasingly emboldened to defy the Republican president. It's a dangerous mix considering that McConnell can lose only two votes assuming Democrats band together in opposition."We look at the Senate and go: 'What the hell is going on?'" White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said in an interview Friday."The House passed health care, the House has already passed its budget, which is the first step of tax reform. The Senate hasn't done any of that. Hell, the Senate can't pass any of our confirmations," Mulvaney fumed in an interview, slapping a table for emphasis. "You ask me if the Republican-controlled Senate is an impediment to the administration's agenda: All I can tell you is so far, the answer's yes."
There is no case for tax cuts, not that Donald could have made a coherent one if there were.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 17, 2017 7:08 PM