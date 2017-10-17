October 17, 2017
ALWAYS BET ON THE DEEP STATE:
Trump says drug czar nominee Tom Marino is withdrawing after Washington Post/'60 Minutes' investigation (Anne Gearan, Lenny Bernstein, Scott Higham and Ed O'Keefe October 17, 2017, The Washington Post)
President Trump on Tuesday said his nominee to be the nation's drug czar is withdrawing from consideration for the job -- a move that comes in the wake of a Washington Post/"60 Minutes" investigation detailing how the lawmaker helped steer legislation through Congress that weakened the Drug Enforcement Administration's ability to go after drug distributors, even as opioid-related deaths continue to rise.
There's a reason Donald hates it when the news is reported.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 17, 2017 2:19 PM