October 30, 2017
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
Sarah Huckabee Sanders just read a viral email forward from 2011 to reporters to explain the White House's position on tax reform (The Week, 10/30/17)
In order to explain why tax reform is needed, Sanders gave an almost word-for-word recitation of a viral email forward that has been circulating since at least 2011. "Suppose that every day, 10 people -- for our purposes, we'll say 'reporters' -- go out for beer, and the bill for all 10 comes to $100," she began. "If these 10 reporters paid their tab every night the way we pay our taxes, it would go something like this: The first four, the poorest, would pay nothing. The fifth would pay $1. The sixth would pay $3. The seventh would pay $7. The eighth would pay ... "Sanders quickly lost everyone...
The tweets are priceless.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 30, 2017 6:24 PM