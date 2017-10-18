ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:





Who, if anyone, is hiding behind Melania Trump's signature sunglasses? Conspiracy theorists are claiming it's not the first lady, but a body double.





Critics have zeroed in on footage from Friday of the first lady standing beside her husband, President Donald Trump, while he was addressing the media about hurricane relief for Puerto Rico and a nuclear deal with Iran. In the video, the president calls out his wife at the press conference, which conspiracy theorists claim is his effort to cover for the fact that his wife is in fact somewhere else.





"My wife, Melania, who happens to be right here," he says.



