ABOVE AVERAGE IS OVER:

This is a relatively new service from Amazon where consumers can load cash into their Amazon account via physical retailers, via a barcode. It's aimed at consumers that don't have bank cards -- but it raises some interesting possibilities, such as: If I was Amazon, what would I do next?





Right now, it works like this:





Consumers add money to their Amazon account by handing cash over in a retailer.





They can then spend it online.





But what if Amazon (or some other tech company) also:





Does a deal with retailers allowing consumers to use their Amazon (or similar) account in-store and not just online?





Allows consumers who actually do have bank cards/accounts to be paid, instead, into their Amazon account -- perhaps by offering no fees, or interest, or free services like Prime?





Then perhaps they mention that they also offer credit. Need a small loan to buy that TV in Walmart? No problem, we can do that. Just click here!





Note that there's no bank involved in any of that process, just a tech giant who already has a relationship with a consumer offering them some more services, on top of all the other services they offer.





Isn't That Just Amazon Being a Bank?





One could argue that what I just proposed is just Amazon becoming a bank -- and perhaps legally, they may require a banking license for certain products -- but I think that would be the same as saying that Netflix is a video store. Video stores are gone, replaced by a new way of consuming films and tv shows.