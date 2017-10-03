ABOVE AVERAGE IS OVER:





I don't know what it's like to be in Tiger Woods' shoes. But now I know what it's like to be in his golf shoes. And Jason Day's. That's because this past weekend at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, Calif., I tried RoboGolfPro. It's a robotic golf-training system that stores pre-recorded PGA Tour pro swings in it. Any amateur can grab onto the grip of a club that's connected at the other end to a robot, and then be guided through a pro's swing -- right down to every detail and at least at first in slow motion. So I was able to hang on and see exactly what it feels like for Woods and Day to swing a club. For what it's worth, Woods' swing -- his old one from 1997, before his back problems -- felt more inside-out than I thought it would be. And his wrists power through the impact zone much more forcefully than I ever imagined. Yet when I watched myself going through it in real-time on the monitor in front of me, it was unmistakably Tiger's swing. And Day's felt like his backswing is exaggerated low and outside, while his follow-through is much more extended than my own. It was truly one of the cooler experiences in my 27 years as a golf writer.





So what purpose does RoboGolfPro serve, besides the novelty of it? It's also an amazing teaching tool, if you're lucky to come across any of the 30 around the world right now.