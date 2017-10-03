October 3, 2017
ABOVE AVERAGE IS OVER:
Oracle updates enterprise security service with machine learning (BLAIR HANLEY FRANK, OCTOBER 3, 2017, Venture Beat)
Oracle added machine learning to its cloud management product to help better secure businesses against threats. The renamed Management and Security Cloud will take in data from on-premises and cloud infrastructure, then analyze them to help determine what might be a threat to a company's data.When the system determines that something fishy is going on, it can then automatically take steps to remediate the problem without human intervention.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 3, 2017 7:43 PM