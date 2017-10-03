ABOVE AVERAGE IS OVER:

According to Sir Anthony Seldon, former headmaster of public school Wellington College and current vice-chancellor of Buckingham University, teachers might have reason to be concerned after all. Last month he said he believed "extraordinarily inspirational" robots would begin taking on the work of teachers over the next ten years.





"It will open up the possibility of an Eton or Wellington-style education for all," he said. "Everyone can have the very best teacher and it's completely personalised; the software you're working with will be with you throughout your education journey."





He said he expected teaching unions to be "alarmed" by the prospect, but that the impact would be "beyond anything that we've seen in the industrial revolution or since with any other new technology".