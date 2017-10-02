October 2, 2017
ABOVE AVERAGE IS OVER:
Bloomberg Law trains machine to highlight legal points (STEPHEN RYNKIEWICZ, 10/02/17, ABA Journal)
Bloomberg Law is the latest legal research provider to use artificial intelligence and machine learning to help lawyers analyze and cite legal opinions more effectively.Last week Bloomberg Law unveiled Points of Law, a service that allows users to quickly identify and analyze language in a judicial opinion. By adding a layer of automated indexing to its deep online library of court opinions, Points of Law users can review a decision's legal points and find precedents that strengthen their own legal arguments, on paper or in open court.
