ABOVE AVERAGE IS OVER:





Alexa, forget my grocery list and morning traffic reports. Tell me about CPR.





Alexa, Amazon's voice-activated digital assistant for the home, has learned a new skill -- dispensing medical information about first aid from one of the best-known names in medicine, Minnesota's Mayo Clinic.





The information is accessible by speaking to the Amazon device, which users might appreciate if they're busy doing something with their hands, like putting aloe on a burn or examining someone who has stopped breathing.