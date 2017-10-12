A PEOPLE WHO THINK THEMSELVES A NATION ARE ONE:





An official from Abbas's Fatah movement said the Palestinian president was now planning to travel to the Gaza Strip within a month as part of the unity bid in what would be his first visit in a decade.





Sanctions taken by Abbas against Hamas-controlled Gaza will also soon be lifted, the Fatah official said.





The deal includes 3,000 members of the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority's police force redeploying to Gaza, a member of the negotiating team told AFP on condition of anonymity.





The figure is however a fraction of the more than 20,000 police officers employed separately by Hamas.





Another party to the negotiations, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the agreement would see Palestinian Authority forces take control of the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt.





He added that all Palestinian factions would begin wider negotiations on the formation of a unity government in the coming two weeks.





One of the key issues has been punitive measures taken by Abbas against Gaza in recent months, including reducing electricity payments that left the territory's residents with only a few hours of power a day.





"All the measures taken recently will end very shortly," Zakaria al-Agha, a senior Fatah leader in the Gaza Strip, told AFP.