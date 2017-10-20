A LIE, REPEATED OFTEN ENOUGH...:





Here is the truth, though. The so-called "fake media" actually covered that one--quite extensively. It goes to the heart of how Steve Bannon weaponizes a story. Prior to publication of his co-worker's book, Clinton Cash, Bannon gave an advance copy to the New York Times, which published an article with the breathless title, "Cash Flowed to the Clinton Foundation Amid Russian Uranium Deal." That was later spun into a few weeks of controversy during the campaign where the media became obsessed with "questions" about contributions to the Clinton Foundation.





The story about the Russian uranium deal eventually garnered a lot of media attention from some folks this president isn't very fond of: fact checkers. In case you missed all of that, you can take your pick of which debunking you prefer: PoliticFact, the Washington Post, or Snopes.





The revival of this old story tells us that, when it comes to Trump, none of his old lies are ever really dead.