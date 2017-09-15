WORK YOU DON'T WANT WHITE PEOPLE DOING:

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:





VEDANTAM: Well, the new research explores hygiene violations in the restaurant industry, specifically looking at Seattle, which has been in the vanguard of raising the minimum wage. So the minimum wage in Seattle went from about $8 an hour in 2010 to about 13 to $15 an hour this year.





I was speaking to Srikant Devaraj at Ball State University in Indiana. Along with his co-author Subir Chakrabarti and Pankaj Patel, Devaraj analyzed the effects of the minimum wage increase on restaurant health and hygiene. Seattle's King County keeps detailed inspection records based on surprise visits from inspectors. Since different parts of King County raise the minimum wage at different times, the economists were able to track the trajectory of violations in Seattle as the minimum wage changed.





SRIKANT DEVARAJ: We find that a dollar increase in minimum wage resulted in a 6.4 percent increase in overall health violations and 15.3 percent increase in less severe violations as a result of the increases.