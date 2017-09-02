WHICH IS WHY IT WAS UNCONSCIONABLE HE TOOK SO LONG TO CLEAR HER:

While James Comey was FBI director, he began drafting a statement about the bureau's investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email system long before the probe was completed, according to Senator Chuck Grassley, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Senator Lindsey Graham, a committee member. The committee is investigating President Donald Trump's firing of Comey on May 9.





In July 2016, Comey said during a press conference that he would not be recommending the Department of Justice pursue charges against Clinton. But in a letter to new FBI Director Christopher Wray on Wednesday, which the committee made public on Thursday, Grassley and Graham wrote that according to information from the United States Office of the Special Counsel, "in April or early May of 2016, Mr. Comey had already decided he would issue a statement exonerating Secretary Clinton.