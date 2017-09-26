WHAT'S CONFUSING ABOUT HIM HATING YOU?:

University student Erfan Maddah wrote online that he was "totally confused" by the decision.





"I have student visa appointment on October 4, I do not know if I have to continue or not," Maddah wrote.





Iran's foreign minister, too, criticized Trump for the newly announced travel restrictions.





Mohammed Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter early Monday: "Trump's fake empathy for Iranians rings ever more hollow, with his new and even more offensive travel ban against such outstanding citizens."