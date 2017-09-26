September 26, 2017
WHAT'S CONFUSING ABOUT HIM HATING YOU?:
Iranians critical, confused over new Trump travel ban (Times of Israel, September 25, 2017)
University student Erfan Maddah wrote online that he was "totally confused" by the decision."I have student visa appointment on October 4, I do not know if I have to continue or not," Maddah wrote.Iran's foreign minister, too, criticized Trump for the newly announced travel restrictions.Mohammed Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter early Monday: "Trump's fake empathy for Iranians rings ever more hollow, with his new and even more offensive travel ban against such outstanding citizens."
