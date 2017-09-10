WE ALL KNOW WHERE WE'RE HEADED:

Soon, the pizza you order from Domino's might show up in a Ford Fusion hybrid without a driver. [...]





"We are delivery experts; this is where the industry is going," said Russell Weiner, president of Domino's USA. "We think we are the right company, and we certainly are working with the right partner to make this happen."





While the idea will require the customer to do a little extra work, people have adapted in the past to self-service gas and self-checkout at grocery stores. Plus, the pizza won't cost more, and no tip will be required.